China completes world's first FPSO vessel with carbon capture, storage capabilities

Xinhua) 13:15, February 17, 2025

SHANGHAI, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- An innovative floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel equipped with a carbon capture and storage facility has been completed in Shanghai, according to Science and Technology Daily.

The vessel is the first of its kind in the world and is scheduled for delivery by the end of February, according to the newspaper.

The FPSO, measuring 333 meters in length and 60 meters in width, has a daily production capacity of up to 120,000 barrels of crude oil.

It has a unique ability to capture carbon dioxide emissions generated during both navigation and oil production processes. Additionally, it utilizes the heat energy from exhaust gases to generate electricity, achieving dual objectives of environmental protection and energy efficiency, the news report stated.

Offshore oil and gas operations are known to produce substantial amounts of carbon dioxide annually. The deployment of carbon capture and storage facility on such vessels offers a promising solution to reduce emissions from offshore production and processing activities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)