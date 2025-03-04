Cargo volume on Chancay-Shanghai shipping route exceeds 20,000 tonnes

Xinhua) 16:41, March 04, 2025

SHANGHAI, March 4 (Xinhua) -- By the end of February, cargo volume on the Chancay-Shanghai shipping route had exceeded 22,000 tonnes since the sea link between China and Peru became fully operational in both directions on Dec. 18, 2024, according to Shanghai Customs.

The total cargo value reached 610 million yuan (about 85.03 million U.S. dollars), the customs department said Tuesday.

Currently, two regular voyages operate between the ports each week, benefiting other major Chinese ports along the east coast, including Dalian, Qingdao, Ningbo and Xiamen.

Chancay Port is not only a deep-water hub but also South America's first smart and green port. As a flagship Belt and Road cooperation project between China and Peru, the direct route has cut sea travel time between the two countries from over a month to approximately 23 days, reducing shipping costs by at least 20 percent.

The new route has enhanced cargo flows from Latin America to Asia, with projected shipments from Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia. It also streamlined distribution across Asia, offering faster and more cost-effective shipping services.

Statistics from Shanghai Customs show that in 2024, the import value of goods transported from Peru to Shanghai port reached 26.4 billion yuan, marking a year-on-year increase of 23.6 percent; meanwhile, the export value of goods transported from Shanghai port to the South American country amounted to 25.1 billion yuan, up 22.2 percent.

In December 2024, the first month after the sea route was launched, total trade between Shanghai port and Peru surged to 4.68 billion yuan, a 46.1 percent increase from the previous year.

Chinese-made automobiles are among the key exports to Peru, while agricultural products such as fruit and fish powder from the South American country are common imports.

Shanghai Customs has established a "green channel" for cargo and optimized supervision services to ensure safety and efficiency on the route.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)