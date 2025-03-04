China always stands with Global South countries: spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:33, March 04, 2025

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- As a developing country and a member of the Global South, China has always stood with the Global South, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Over the past two decades, countries of the Global South have contributed as high as 80 percent to global economic growth, and the collective rise of the Global South is a distinctive feature of the great transformation across the world, said Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress, at a press conference.

China will always be a participant and advocate of South-South cooperation, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)