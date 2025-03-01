Top Chinese diplomat holds strategic dialogue with Russia's Shoigu in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:43, March 01, 2025

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Sergei Shoigu, secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi held a strategic dialogue with Sergei Shoigu, secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council, in Beijing on Friday.

Wang noted that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Russia relations will continue to remain rock-solid and unshakable.

Recently, leaders of both sides had a phone conversation after the video meeting at the beginning of the year and conducted communication on deepening strategic coordination and promoting the stability of the international situation. This fully reflected the high level and particularity of China-Russia relations and highlighted the responsible role played by the heads of state of the two major powers, Wang said.

He called on the two sides to stick to the implementation of the consensus reached by the two heads of state, maintain close coordination, and continue to deepen mutual trust and cooperation in strategic security.

History and reality have proved time and again that China-Russia relations have a strong internal driving force, solid public support, and unique strategic value, and are not aimed at and should not be influenced by third parties, Wang said.

He noted that China-Russia relations in the new era increasingly demonstrates the resilience and calm of the new model of major-country relations.

Wang said that this year marks the 80th anniversary of victory in the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN, which is of landmark significance in the history of both China-Russia ties and broader international relations.

As two major victors of World War II and permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Russia have the responsibility to join hands to defend the outcomes of WWII and maintain global peace and development.

Shoigu said that the two heads of state have outlined the direction for the development of bilateral relations and strategic coordination. The two countries enjoy a high degree of political and strategic mutual trust, and are not affected by external factors.

The establishment of the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination is a firm choice that has been made by both sides, serving the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples, he said.

Russia and China hold highly consistent positions on international affairs, and coordinate closely within mechanisms such as the UN, the G20 and APEC, Shoigu said, adding that Russia will fully support China's chairing of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and its hosting of summits, while expressing gratitude for China's support of Russia's chairing of BRICS last year.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on the Ukraine crisis. Shoigu outlined the latest situation of Russia-U.S. contact, as well as considerations for Russia's position, saying that Russia is committed to eliminating the root causes of the Ukraine crisis and seeking a permanent, fair and sustainable plan for peace.

Wang said that China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting peace talks and pushing for a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

The two sides agreed to hold a new round of strategic China-Russia security consultations at an appropriate time. They also exchanged views on the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East and Afghanistan, and other international or regional issues of common concern.

