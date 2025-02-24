New quality productive forces in agriculture highlighted

10:33, February 24, 2025 By Cui Jia ( China Daily

An aerial drone photo shows agricultural machines working in fields at a farm of Beidahuang Group in Northeast China's Heilongjiang province, Oct 12, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

The central government has unveiled a policy blueprint calling for the development of new quality productive forces in the agricultural sector, a concept that includes accelerating breakthroughs in key technologies and fostering leading enterprises in agricultural science and technology.

The policy, released on Sunday as the country's "No. 1 central document" for 2025, underscores the need to strengthen agricultural innovation, expand the use of artificial intelligence, and advance smart farming.

As the first policy statements released by China's central authorities each year, No. 1 central documents are seen as indicators of policy priorities. Since 2004, the central government has issued the No. 1 document focused on agricultural and rural development for 22 consecutive years.

With reform and opening-up, as well as scientific and technological innovation, as driving forces, the country will safeguard grain security and ensure that no large-scale lapsing or relapsing into poverty occurs, the document says.

According to the document, the country will step up research efforts and application of domestically produced, advanced agricultural machinery and equipment. The country will also support the development of smart agriculture and expand the scenarios for the application of AI.

Jin Wencheng, director of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs' rural economy research center, said that developing new quality productive forces in the agricultural sector include utilizing biotechnology in breeding, as well as using drone technology, AI, and digital technology.

"These applications can effectively change the development of agricultural production, which is of great significance for accelerating the modernization process of agriculture," Jin said.

At the same time, the country needs to build a technology innovation system for the agricultural sector and create its own innovation platform, which can be used to promote the development of new quality productive forces, Jin added.

Tu Shengwei, a researcher at the National Development and Reform Commission's Institute of Macroeconomic Research, said the application of digital technology in the agricultural sector and rural areas not only brings changes to traditional production modes, but also introduces a new development model that aims to promote standardized, large-scale agricultural production.

In addition, the country will make every effort to enhance agricultural efficiency, invigorate rural areas, and increase farmers' income, thereby laying a solid foundation for advancing Chinese modernization, according to the document.

The document also addresses the need to change certain customs in rural areas regarding marriages and funerals, including practices that impose heavy financial burdens on the people, such as demanding a high bride price in some areas and marriage scams.

Xinhua contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)