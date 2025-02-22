Sinkhole cluster around world's largest FAST telescope attracts tourists
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 19, 2025 shows tourists visiting a natural depression in Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Over hundreds of millions of years, tectonic movements have shaped Guizhou's karst landscape. In Pingtang County, more than 20 giant sinkholes form a spectacular sinkhole cluster.
Among them lies Dawodang, a natural depression that cradles China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest single-dish radio telescope.
In recent years, the unique landscape and the FAST project have attracted a large number of tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
