Staying "TikTok refugees" keep rednote exchanges alive

11:55, February 22, 2025 By Jiang Shengxiong and Yao Yuan ( Xinhua

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- How is "Ne Zha 2" being received in the U.S.? American "TikTok refugees" on Xiaohongshu, the Chinese social media app known overseas as "rednote," have ready answers.

Tony Oswald, a freelance filmmaker based in New York, shared his observations in a short video that garnered more than 2,500 likes and 700-plus comments. Some users thanked him for "answering their burning question" and -- despite his apology for not speaking fluent Chinese -- some even called him "a quick language learner."

Regarding whether American cinema-goers understand the Chinese legend-inspired story, Oswald's answers were straight: "The story is very simple. Everyone can understand. Some Chinese myths... Americans possibly don't quite understand, but the jokes, emotions and animation all very good."

When asked for his personal comment as a director by netizen Joylion, Oswald replied: "I could never in a million years make something as intricate as 'Ne Zha.' But my personal taste calls for more minimalist human dramas!"

One month after rednote received a massive influx of TikTok refugees, Oswald is among the American netizens who remain active on the app helping maintain the new bridge of grassroots exchanges between the two countries.

In mid-January, the U.S. government's looming TikTok ban drove a significant number of the app's American users onto rednote, which fuses the features of Instagram and Pinterest, in search of a new community.

Their arrivals were then met with an overwhelmingly warm welcome from Chinese netizens, and what started as a temporary "refuge" has evolved into a space for grassroots communications, from sharing daily life experiences to exchanging cooking tips and cute pet photos.

Since the TikTok ban was temporarily postponed in late January, many American netizens have returned to TikTok and bid emotional farewells to their new Chinese friends on rednote while promising to remember "the encounter."

Others decided to stay, drawn to the friendly and positive vibe.

"I intend on staying because it's objectively nicer over here," said "finnfinndog," a netizen from Michigan. Another American user, "Inspiration," added that "those who like to be calm and at peace will stay here on rednote."

"I like the content, people and cultural sharing here, that's why I still want to stay on rednote," said Cristian from the state of New York.

"This app opened my eyes to how hospitable the Chinese people can be. I've met some friends here and we sent pictures of our lives to each other. One of my friends sent me pictures of the Forbidden City and that was awesome," Cristian added.

Observers have noted that the appeal of rednote extends beyond its friendly atmosphere, as it provides a space for American and Chinese users to connect at a grassroots level, sharing cultural experiences and forming bonds.

Many American reviewers of "Ne Zha 2" said they had received recommendations from their Chinese followers, which prompted them to watch a film that "many other Americans have not heard about." The animated feature has become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time globally, with more than 1.7 billion U.S. dollars in the box office.

Even professional exchanges have flourished. Kevin, an electrician from Florida, has 13,000 fans after posting regular updates about American construction practices and engaging with Chinese electricians in technical discussions.

Ruthie, also from Florida, shared her decision to study in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. The post prompted Shenzhen University, where she is headed, to issue a post welcoming the American student. Many Shenzhen locals have also joined the discussion, offering tips on local food, transportation and tourist spots.

"Don't sweat it homie, Shenzhen's basically China's litty Miami -- we got palm trees, beaches and that 24/7 vibe," one netizen from Guangdong Province, where Shenzhen is located, commented.

"Come visit me, I'll buy you the best bubble tea," remarked another.

