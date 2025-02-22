Chinese, South African FMs meet on bilateral ties

Xinhua) 10:14, February 22, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed China-South Africa relations with his South African counterpart Ronald Lamola on Friday, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, congratulated South Africa on successfully hosting the meeting. By assuming the G20 presidency, South Africa represents Africa in making a strong voice on the global stage, which demonstrates the historic shifts in international political and economic landscapes and holds great significance, Wang noted.

As multilateralism faces growing threats amid the rise of unilateral bullying and protectionism, the foreign ministers' meeting under the theme "Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability" has reflected the common aspirations of most countries, especially those from the Global South, Wang said, also conveying China's firm support for South Africa in fulfilling the G20 presidency.

Noting that South Africa is a major African country with substantial influence and immense development potential, Wang said that China is willing to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with South Africa, accelerate respective development and revitalization, and join hands to raise the voice and representation of countries from the Global South, especially African countries, in international agenda.

Lamola, for his part, thanked China for supporting South Africa's G20 presidency. In the face of a volatile international situation, South Africa remains committed to strengthening close coordination and cooperation with China to safeguard the common interests of the Global South countries, Lamola said.

Lamola expressed delight over the fruitful outcomes of mutually beneficial cooperation between South Africa and China, looking forward to deepening practical cooperation in various areas such as economy and trade, infrastructure, energy, and emerging industries.

He welcomed China to increase investment in South Africa to facilitate its efforts in accelerating industrialization and achieving diversified development.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)