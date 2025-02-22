Chinese envoy urges ceasing all hostilities in eastern DRC

Xinhua) 10:00, February 22, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- The current situation in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is still worsening, and China expects all parties concerned to heed the calls of the international community and the UN Security Council by immediately ceasing all hostilities and refraining from any further action that may exacerbate tensions, a Chinese envoy said on Friday.

Since the start of the recent escalation in the eastern DRC, the weeks-long conflict has gripped the international community, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, in his explanation of vote on the Security Council draft resolution on the DRC.

Fu noted that the March 23 Movement (M23), after capturing Goma, in violation of the international and regional calls for a ceasefire and in breach of its own unilateral ceasefire commitment, went on to take Bukavu and other places, causing further escalation in the eastern DRC and pushing up the risks of a wider regional conflict.

The Security Council, in the just adopted resolution, demands that M23 immediately cease hostilities and withdraw from the areas it is occupying. This is in line with the expectations of the international community and regional countries for a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, and it is also an act of the council to discharge its responsibilities, said the ambassador.

"China voted in favor of the draft resolution, and we welcome the unanimous adoption of the resolution by the council," he said.

Fu reiterated China's firm support for solving African issues in the African way, stressing that Security Council resolutions should be designed to support regional processes to build synergy with the mediation efforts at the regional level.

He added that all parties concerned must respond in good faith to regional peace initiatives and be committed to resolving differences through diplomacy and dialogue. "The DRC and Rwanda are neighbors, and as such, their differences and tensions, we believe, are not irreconcilable. What truly matters is for both sides to show readiness to return to the negotiating table without delay," Fu said.

China firmly supports the DRC in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity and remains committed to working tirelessly with the rest of the international community until the fighting is stopped and the situation is eased, he said.

