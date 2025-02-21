Home>>
China rises to become world's 2nd most influential soft power nation
(People's Daily Online) 16:47, February 21, 2025
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top legislature to expedite legislation promoting private economy
- Support for private sector to fuel growth
- China's economy kicks off new year with fresh trends
- China to inject greater confidence and momentum into global economic growth: FM
- China's economy poised for steady growth in 2025: central bank
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.