China ranks 2nd in global soft power index

Xinhua) 08:10, February 21, 2025

LONDON, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- China has become the world's second most influential soft power nation after the United States, according to the sixth annual Global Soft Power Index released here by Brand Finance on Thursday.

The report shows that China surpassed Britain to claim second place with a score of 72.8 out of 100, marking its highest-ever ranking. The country demonstrated statistically significant growth across six of the eight soft power pillars and two-thirds of measured attributes, driven by initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative, an increased emphasis on sustainability, and the strengthening of domestic brands.

The index, based on a survey of more than 170,000 respondents from over 100 countries, captures global perceptions of all 193 United Nations member states. The findings were unveiled during the Global Soft Power Summit 2025.

The United States retained its top ranking with a record score of 79.5 out of 100. However, its global reputation dropped four positions to 15th since the last assessment. Additionally, the country's governance matrix fell four spots to 10th.

David Haigh, chairman of Brand Finance, said the 2025 ranking reflects China's "sustained efforts to enhance its economic attractiveness, showcase its culture, and boost its reputation as a safe and well-governed nation."

