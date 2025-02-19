Beijing to share air pollution clean-up practices with Bangkok

Xinhua) 16:42, February 19, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Beijing will share its best practices in battling air pollution with its sister city Bangkok, capital of Thailand, according to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) recently signed by environment authorities of these two cities.

The Beijing Municipal Ecology and Environment Bureau and the Environment Department of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration signed, via video, the Memorandum of Understanding on Air Quality Monitoring and Management Cooperation, doing so against the backdrop of the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations.

This MOU, spanning a time-frame of three years, states that Beijing will share its best practices with Bangkok in battling air pollution, particularly in monitoring and reducing PM2.5 pollutants, which are airborne particles of 2.5 microns or below in diameter, with the two cities cooperating in this realm.

Cooperation efforts will see Beijing facilitating mutual visits, while also offering training sessions and supporting Bangkok in its pilot projects.

In recent years, Beijing has significantly improved its air quality following clean-up initiatives.

Beijing's average concentration of PM2.5 had reached 30.5 micrograms per cubic meter in 2024 -- meeting national standards for four consecutive years.

Compared to 2013, the annual average concentrations of PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide in Beijing last year had decreased by 65.9 percent, 50 percent, 57.1 percent and 88.7 percent, respectively.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)