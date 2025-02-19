Home>>
Home prices in first-tier Chinese cities continue to rise in January
(Xinhua) 16:04, February 19, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Home prices in first-tier Chinese cities continued to increase on a monthly basis in January, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
In the four first-tier Chinese cities, namely Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, prices of new and second-hand homes both went up by 0.1 percent.
In the second-tier cities, prices of new homes marked their first increase since June 2023, rising 0.1 percent from the previous month. Prices of second-hand homes dipped by 0.3 percent.
