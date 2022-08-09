China releases development plan for home furnishing industry

Xinhua) 08:53, August 09, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday published a plan to support the high-quality development of the home furnishing industry, in a bid to give full play to its important role in expanding domestic demand.

The country aims to cultivate 15 high-level home furnishing industry clusters with different characteristics and build 500 smart experience centers by 2025, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

The plan, jointly released by the ministry and other three government departments, also detailed measures to develop green, smart and healthy home furnishing to better fulfill the need for a convenient, safe and cozy environment at home.

Enterprises are encouraged to develop products that are localized to the rural market and that satisfy the demand of older people and children, said the plan.

