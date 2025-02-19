Home>>
Output of China's first deep coal-measure gas field hits 3 billion cubic meters
(Xinhua) 15:11, February 19, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- PetroChina announced that its Daji gas field, China's first successfully developed deep coal-measure gas field, has achieved cumulative production of over 3 billion cubic meters, China Science and Technology Daily reported Tuesday.
As one of the country's first national coalbed methane demonstration projects, the field, located on the eastern edge of the Ordos Basin, saw its 2024 output surge to 1.69 billion cubic meters, marking a 79.2 percent year-on-year increase.
Coal-measure gas, a new type of unconventional natural resource, is widely distributed across coal-rich basins such as Ordos Basin, Sichuan Basin, and Junggar Basin, with estimated reserves exceeding 40 trillion cubic meters.
