2025 Canadian Int'l AutoShow held in Toronto

Xinhua) 10:31, February 15, 2025

Visitors view a 2025 Ford Mustang GTD during the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2025. The annual 10-day show kicked off here on Friday with the participation of over 40 automotive brands.

People visit the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2025.

A body structure model of Volvo EX90 electric car is seen during the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2025.

People visit the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2025.

Visitors view a 2025 Audi RS e-tron GT during the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2025.

Visitors view a replica of the 1886 Benz Patent Motorwagen during the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2025.

A 2025 Audi RS e-tron GT is seen during the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2025.

People visit the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2025.

