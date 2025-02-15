2025 Canadian Int'l AutoShow held in Toronto
Visitors view a 2025 Ford Mustang GTD during the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2025. The annual 10-day show kicked off here on Friday with the participation of over 40 automotive brands. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People visit the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2025. The annual 10-day show kicked off here on Friday with the participation of over 40 automotive brands. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A body structure model of Volvo EX90 electric car is seen during the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2025. The annual 10-day show kicked off here on Friday with the participation of over 40 automotive brands. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People visit the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2025. The annual 10-day show kicked off here on Friday with the participation of over 40 automotive brands. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Visitors view a 2025 Audi RS e-tron GT during the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2025. The annual 10-day show kicked off here on Friday with the participation of over 40 automotive brands. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Visitors view a replica of the 1886 Benz Patent Motorwagen during the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2025. The annual 10-day show kicked off here on Friday with the participation of over 40 automotive brands. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A 2025 Audi RS e-tron GT is seen during the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2025. The annual 10-day show kicked off here on Friday with the participation of over 40 automotive brands. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People visit the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2025. The annual 10-day show kicked off here on Friday with the participation of over 40 automotive brands. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
