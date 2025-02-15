China urges Philippines to honor promises of removing Typhon missile system

February 15, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Friday denounced the Philippines for using the deployment of the Typhon mid-range missile system as a bargaining chip on the South China Sea issue, warning that such actions endanger the well-being of its people, and regional peace and stability.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media query regarding the remarks from the Philippine side that it would return the Typhon system to the United States so long as China stops its territorial claims.

Noting that the Typhon missile system is a strategic asset and an offensive weapon, Zhang said that the Philippine side had repeatedly gone back on its words and brought in the system to cater to the U.S. side.

Such a decision would only place its national security and defense in the hands of others, and lead to geopolitical confrontation and risks of an arms race in the region, Zhang added.

Stating that the territory of the Philippines is defined by a series of international treaties, Zhang said that China's Nansha Qundao and Huangyan Dao fall outside Philippine territory.

"It's legitimate, lawful and beyond reproach for the Chinese side to conduct law-enforcement activities in relevant waters," he said.

"We require the Philippine side to remove the Typhon missile system as soon as possible to honor its open promises, and return to the right track of dialogue and consultations at an early date," Zhang said, adding that China will continue to take necessary measures to resolutely counter provocations and infringements and safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

