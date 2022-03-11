China denounces Australian defense chief's negative remarks

Xinhua) 08:22, March 11, 2022

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Thursday expressed strong opposition to Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton's negative remarks about China.

Dutton's remarks fully exposed his Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice, which has seriously damaged relations between the two countries and the two militaries, said Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the MND.

For some time, senior Australian military and political officials have, out of selfish political gains, frequently made negative remarks about China, clamored for confrontation with China in the South China Sea, and advocated alliances against China, Tan said.

The Australian minister's remarks constitute gross interference in China's domestic affairs and distort China's efforts to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, said the spokesperson.

The Taiwan question is purely China's own affair and brooks no interference from external forces, said Tan, noting that Australia is in no position to make irresponsible comments.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army is determined to thwart any interference by external forces and foil any scheme by secessionists to split the island from the country, said the spokesperson.

Commenting on the encounter between a Chinese vessel and an Australian aircraft last month, Tan reiterated that the operations of Chinese ships were safe, standardized and professional, and were in accordance with the relevant international laws and practices.

The Australian aircraft's close reconnaissance of the Chinese vessels was malicious in intention and unprofessional in operation, posing a threat to the safety of the vessels, aircraft and personnel of both sides, Tan said.

Instead of engaging in introspection, the Australian side has repeatedly spread false information, made mendacious accusations against China and advocated antagonism and confrontation, Tan added.

