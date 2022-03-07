Saudi Arabia inaugurates 1st World Defense Show with cutting-edge Chinese equipment

Xinhua) 08:30, March 07, 2022

RIYADH, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabia inaugurated on Sunday the first edition of the World Defense Show in Riyadh.

The four-day show, which includes 15 national pavilions with a total exhibition area of 900,000 square meters, attracts more than 600 exhibitors from 45 countries and regions.

Founded by Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), the World Defense Show is set to be held every two years by showcasing the latest technological developments from around the globe.

GAMI Governor Ahmad Al-Ohali said that the show marks an important milestone in the kingdom's journey towards localizing 50 percent of its military expenditure by 2030.

"There has never been a better time to partner with Saudi Arabia's defense and security ecosystem as we continue to transform a nascent industry with immense potential," he added.

Eight Chinese companies joined the exhibition, including China Aerospace Long March International Trading Co. (ALIT), China National Precision Machinery Import &Export Corporation, China National Aero-Technology Import &Export Corporation, China Shipbuilding Trading Co., Ltd(CSTC), China North Industries Corp. (NORINCO), CETC International Co., Ltd, ELINC China Co.,Ltd (ELINC), Poly Technologies Inc.

The Chinese delegation exhibits multi-type UAVs such as YL-2, CH-5, WJ-700, Yun-9E transport aircraft, LY-80 air defense system, 155mm self-propelled gun, SR5 multiple rocket system, JY-27A anti-air warning radar, electronic warfare defense system, multi-purpose unmanned boat, anti-drone system and other high-end equipments.

Shen Yujie, the general representative of NORINCO office in Saudi Arabia, told Xinhua that this defense show provides a platform for exhibitors from all over the world to display cutting-edge equipment in the field of defense and security, and to exchange and learn from each other.

"NORINCO carefully selected products suitable for the Middle East market to participate in the first exhibition. The two actual installations of the 155mm self-propelled gun and the SR5 multiple rocket system on display attracted the attention of many visitors," Shen said.

"We hope the show could further improve the influence and image of Chinese defense industries," he added.

The event is tailored to provide a unique platform for networking, collaboration, knowledge-sharing and discovery of new innovations.

Meanwhile, a Start-Up Zone hosts the latest technologies driven by small and medium companies from around the world, introducing their products to industry decision-makers, investors and venture capital firms.

The show also features themed panel discussions and keynote presentations.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)