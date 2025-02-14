Temple fair in Korla, NW China's Xinjiang attracts residents, tourists

People's Daily Online) 16:37, February 14, 2025

(Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Korla)

A temple fair was held in Korla city, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Feb. 3, the 6th day of the first month on the Chinese lunar calendar, and ran till Feb. 12, 2025, attracting many residents and tourists.

Dressed up in colorful costumes, volunteers from the city's cultural center and an art troupe from the Tuanjie community presented a series of dance performances, including Senem, a traditional folk dance of Korla. They danced gracefully to cheerful rhythms, winning waves of applause and cheers from the audience.

(Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Korla)

"We want to showcase the diversity and uniqueness of Chinese culture through the Korla Senem dance and enjoy the festive atmosphere of the Chinese New Year with the crowds," said Kadir Keyum, head of the art troupe.

The event also featured traditional performances such as lion dances and Yangko dances. Amid the spirited sounds of gongs and drums, the performers showcased traditional folk culture with exceptional skill and enthusiasm.

(Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Korla)

The food section offered a variety of delicacies, including grilled meat, whole roasted lamb and pilaf, drawing crowds to each stall.

(Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Korla)

A vendor named Rezwangul Ahmat said that during the temple fair, vendors could set up stalls without being charged, and were provided water and electricity for free. She sold cakes, scallion pancakes, cornbread, and other treats, earning around 1,200 yuan (about $164.7) per day.

(Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Korla)

Another stall owner Kerim Nezer said: "I sell nang (a kind of crusty bread typical of China's Xinjiang) at the temple fair these days, earning 500 to 600 yuan daily. My business here is even brisker than my store."

Another stall owner, Han Changhong, who sold handmade pan-fried steamed buns and takoyaki, earned around 2,000 yuan per day.

(Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Korla)

(Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Korla)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)