U.S. states with abortion bans see higher than expected infant death rate

Xinhua) 10:42, February 14, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- The number of infants dying after states enact abortion bans is even higher than expected, according to studies published in the peer-reviewed medical journal JAMA on Thursday.

At the same time, more babies are being born in states that implemented a complete or six-week ban after the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion in 2022. But the effects, sampled from more than a dozen states that had abortion bans, aren't felt evenly, according to studies.

"It is disproportionately impacting people who are already at the greatest risk of poor maternal and child health outcomes," USA Today quoted Suzanne Bell, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health who co-authored the studies, as saying.

Evidence indicates many wealthier people have been able to travel to terminate pregnancies, contributing to increases in abortions despite bans. However, people who are poor, non-white and live in southern states also now bear higher infant deaths and increased births because they lack access to abortion services, it added.

