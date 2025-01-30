Australian research finds genetic diversity of plants, animals in decline globally

Jan. 30

SYDNEY, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- An Australian-led international research has found that genetic diversity in plants and animals has declined over the past three decades.

The research, which was published by the University of Sydney on Thursday, analyzed the genetic diversity of 628 species of animals, plants and fungi across all terrestrial and most maritime realms between 1985 and 2019.

The team, which included researchers from China, the United Kingdom, Greece, Spain, Sweden and Poland, found that two thirds of the species analyzed are declining in genetic diversity.

Maintaining genetic diversity is considered crucial for conservation because it allows species to adapt to changing environments by providing a wider range of genetic traits.

Catherine Grueber, lead author of the study from the School of Life and Environmental Sciences at the University of Sydney, said that there is cause for hope, with the research finding that conservation efforts are sustaining, and in some cases increasing, genetic diversity.

"There is no getting around the fact that biodiversity is declining at unprecedented rates across the globe, but there are glimmers of hope. The action of conservationists is reversing these losses and helping to create genetically diverse populations that can better meet the challenges of the future," she said.

Researchers found that conservation efforts that could improve genetic diversity include controlling pest or feral species, population control where some individuals are removed from populations to improve conditions for those that remain and introducing new individuals to populations for breeding.

The authors of the new research said they hope their findings will encourage more conservation efforts.

