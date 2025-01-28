Taiwan authorities' so-called "high-level reception" from U.S. is disinformation: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:37, January 28, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that the so-called "high-level reception" relevant person of the Taiwan authorities got from the United States when attending U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration is apparently disinformation self-bestowed by Taiwan authorities for self-consumption.

Mao Ning made the remarks during a daily press briefing in response to a relevant query.

"China is firmly opposed to any form of official interactions between the U.S. and the Taiwan region," Mao said.

