"Post-90s" inheritor of rhombic straw plaiting handicrafts in SW China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 10:19, January 27, 2025

Yang Jie sorts out straws at her studio in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 25, 2025. The art of rhombic straw plaiting is a traditional handicraft with a long history. It was included in the third batch of Yunnan's provincial intangible cultural heritage list in 2013. Artisans sort and dye straws, and weave them into triangular shapes. Finally, they are strung together by thread to create various designs symbolizing good fortune.

Yang Jie, a "post-90s" artisan from Kunming of southwest China's Yunnan Province, has been dedicated to this craft since her graduation. The period before the Spring Festival is her busiest time, during which she will receive invitations from fairs across the country and will also make festive-themed works based on client requests. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

Yang Jie dispalys a cat-shaped rhombic straw plaited work at her studio in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 25, 2025. The art of rhombic straw plaiting is a traditional handicraft with a long history. It was included in the third batch of Yunnan's provincial intangible cultural heritage list in 2013. Artisans sort and dye straws, and weave them into triangular shapes. Finally, they are strung together by thread to create various designs symbolizing good fortune.

