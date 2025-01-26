China's Hainan commercial launch site to build two new launch pads

Xinhua) 13:35, January 26, 2025

A Long March-12 carrier rocket carrying two experimental satellites blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

HAIKOU, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- A commercial spacecraft launch site on China's southern island province of Hainan on Saturday started constructing its second phase that will include two launch pads designed for liquid propellant rockets.

The second phase will cover a total area of over 133 hectares on the coast of suburban Wenchang City, according to the Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch Co., Ltd. (HICAL), the launch site's operator.

In addition to the two launch pads and their supporting systems, such as a propellant fueling system and a gas supply system, the second phase will also include a commercial aerospace command and control center, a rocket assembly and testing building, and a tracking, telemetry and command station.

According to HICAL, the second phase will enhance the comprehensive launch capabilities of the site, meet the growing demand for commercial space launches in China, and boost Hainan's efforts to build an innovative industrial cluster for the commercial space sector.

The Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site completed its first launch mission on Nov. 30, 2024.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)