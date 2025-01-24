U.S. Senate confirms John Ratcliffe as CIA director

Xinhua) 11:27, January 24, 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to confirm former director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe as the next Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director under President Donald Trump.

The upper chamber voted 74-25 to approve the nomination of Ratcliffe, who served as Trump's director of national intelligence for the last eight months of his first term. Ratcliffe previously served as a U.S. House representative for Texas's 4th congressional district from 2015 to 2020.

Twenty-one Democrats joined Republicans in supporting Ratcliffe's nomination, indicating bipartisan support in a divided political climate.

Despite that, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he opposed Ratcliffe because he is deeply worried that Ratcliffe will be unable to stand up to people like Trump and Trump's nominee to be the director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, "who are known to falsify intelligence."

Thursday's vote took place three days after the Senate unanimously confirmed U.S. Senator from Florida Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, just hours after Trump's inauguration, making it the second major appointment for the new administration.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has set up votes for more of Trump's nominees, including Pete Hegseth, nominated for Secretary of Defense. Hegseth has faced criticism for his lack of military leadership experience, as well as allegations of alcohol abuse, sexual assault, and financial mismanagement of organizations he led.

Thune has criticized Democrats for delaying Trump's nominees, urging them to allow quick votes on the matter.

Republicans currently have a 53-47 majority in the Senate. To confirm a presidential nomination, a simple majority is needed, meaning the Republicans can afford to lose no more than two votes if all Democrats oppose the nomination.

