School shooting in U.S. Tennessee leaves 2 dead
NEW YORK, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- A shooting at the Antioch High School near Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday left two students dead, sending shockwaves through the community and caused many clamoring for answers and gun reform.
The victims included a teenage girl and the suspected shooter himself. Two other students were injured, one from a bullet graze and the other not from the gunfire, but from a fall, reported USA Today on Thursday.
Metro Nashville Public Schools Director Adrienne Battle called it a "heartbreaking day" for Antioch High, Metro Nashville Police Department, and the greater Nashville community, whose residents are all too familiar with the scourge of gun violence.
Nearly two years prior, three nine-year-old students and three adult staff members were killed in a shooting at The Covenant School, a private elementary school in Nashville.
