Brazil expresses concern over Trump's environmental policy rollbacks

Xinhua) 14:28, January 23, 2025

BRASILIA, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The environmental policy rollbacks announced by U.S. President Donald Trump during his inaugural address have raised global concerns, chief of staff of the Brazilian presidency Rui Costa said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the "Good morning, Minister" radio program produced by the Brazilian Communication Company, Costa expressed hope that these policies might not be fully implemented due to the significant autonomy and legal power of U.S. states.

"Humanity is calling for the protection of nature. While the vast majority of people desire environmental preservation, some leaders have been elected who do not see this as a priority, relegating it to the background," he said.

Costa criticized Trump's announcement of the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, a global pact aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"This decision is concerning, not just for the Brazilian government but for all of humanity. It is futile for one country to act alone in reducing emissions; collective effort is essential to cleaning up the planet," he added.

