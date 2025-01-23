Change to U.S. birthright citizenship affects visa holders

Xinhua) 11:03, January 23, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship declares that babies born to many temporary residents of the United States, not just those in the country illegally, must be denied automatic citizenship, a dramatic rejection of rights that have been part of the U.S. Constitution for more than 150 years.

If the courts do not block the order, babies born to women living legally, but temporarily, in the United States, such as people studying on a student visa or workers hired by high-tech companies, will not automatically be recognized by the federal government as U.S. citizens if the father is also not a permanent resident, noted The New York Times on Tuesday.

Aides to Trump told reporters Monday morning that the order would apply to "children of illegal aliens born in the United States." In fact, the language in the order Trump signed, titled "Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship," goes much further, noted the report.

"It's a shocking attack on people in this country who are here lawfully, played by the rules and are benefiting the country," David Leopold, the chair of the immigration practice at the law firm UB Greensfelder, was quoted as saying. "We're talking about people who are doing cutting-edge research in the United States, researchers, people who are here to help us."

The executive order regarding birthright citizenship says that right will be denied for babies born to parents who are not citizens or permanent residents with green cards, including women who are "visiting on a student, work or tourist visa" if the father is not a citizen or a legal permanent resident. In that case, the order says, "no department or agency of the United States government shall issue documents recognizing United States citizenship."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)