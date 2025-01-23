U.S. CEOs launch war rooms, hotlines to cope with Trump's order blitz

Xinhua) 10:55, January 23, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The blitz of executive orders and memos from U.S. President Donald Trump left business leaders scrambling to make sense of sweeping changes to tax, immigration, trade and energy policies.

"There's probably some shock and awe on day one," The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday quoted Nick Studer, chief executive of Oliver Wyman, a management-consulting firm, as saying.

Trump is "at the peak of his power now," and more will become clear as the administration gets into governing, said Studer, adding that few companies fully grasp the impact of potential tariffs.

Many of Trump's first-day moves were expected, and there were few details on some of the biggest topics, including deportations. Some of the orders are already being challenged in court. The initial orders didn't impose any tariffs, though Trump told reporters he planned to put 25 percent duties on imports from Mexico and Canada on Feb. 1.

"Some executives will be watching Trump's confrontational turn in long-running global corporate tax negotiations and his warning of potential retaliation against foreign taxes that the U.S. could deem unfair or discriminatory," noted the report.

Many companies remain concerned about changes to immigration policies. The law firm Fisher Phillips on Tuesday launched a rapid-response immigration team, made up of attorneys across the firm, to deal with an onslaught of client questions and concerns, it added.

