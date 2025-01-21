Languages

Archive

Home>>

Posters: China's foreign trade reaches record high

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:39, January 21, 2025

Editor's note: China's foreign trade made remarkable achievements in 2024, with incremental growth in total value and quality.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories