Biden sets presidential record for pardons, commutations

Xinhua) 10:01, January 18, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Friday that he was commuting the sentences of almost 2,500 people convicted of nonviolent drug offenses, using his final days in office on a flurry of clemency actions meant to nullify prison terms he deemed too harsh.

"The recent round of clemency gives Biden the presidential record for most individual pardons and commutations issued," reported The Associated Press about the move.

The Democratic president said he is seeking to undo "disproportionately long sentences compared to the sentences they would receive today under current law, policy, and practice."

"Today's clemency action provides relief for individuals who received lengthy sentences based on discredited distinctions between crack and powder cocaine, as well as outdated sentencing enhancements for drug crimes," Biden said in a statement.

"This action is an important step toward righting historic wrongs, correcting sentencing disparities, and providing deserving individuals the opportunity to return to their families and communities after spending far too much time behind bars," he added.

