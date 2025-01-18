Firefighters continue to contain wildfires in Southern California as winds fade

Xinhua) 10:00, January 18, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of firefighters were still working hard battling the two major wildfires in Southern California on Friday as winds fade in the area.

Local authorities confirmed that fierce wildfires across Southern California have killed at least 27 people and destroyed at least 12,300 structures after more than a week.

The Palisades Fire, the largest active wildfire in the Los Angeles region, has scorched 23,713 acres (95.96 square km). The fire, which broke out on Jan. 7, is 31 percent contained, up from 22 percent early Thursday.

"Overnight and this morning, cooler temperatures, light winds and good humidity were observed," said the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) in an update Friday morning, adding that "Crews continue to establish and improve containment lines to minimize fire spread around structures that are within the controlled areas, as well as provide for the safety of the public and incident personnel."

Another major active fire, the Eaton Fire, was 65 percent contained as of Friday morning, up from 55 percent a day earlier. The deadly fire has burned 14,117 acres (57.1 square km) near Altadena and Pasadena.

Cal Fire said that firefighters continue to work on constructing and improving containment lines in steep, inaccessible terrain in the area.

The fire's containment continues to grow, and the fire is expected to stay within its current footprint, according to Cal Fire.

Local officials said as many as 11,000 residents would be able to return to their neighborhoods after some evacuation orders were lifted on Thursday. But people are required to show proof of residency to access the areas while some other zones devastated by the wildfires will still not open to the public.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)