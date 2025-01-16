Explainer: When will the raging LA wildfires end?

Xinhua) 14:33, January 16, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- It has been over a week since the massive wildfires broke out in Los Angeles, fueled by hurricane-strength Santa Ana winds, causing some of the most catastrophic fire scenes California has ever witnessed.

The fires, centered around the Palisades and nearby Eaton areas, remain largely uncontained. With the return of Santa Ana winds, the risk of further spread or new ignitions grows.

To date, these fierce wildfires have claimed at least 25 lives, destroyed over 12,300 structures, and scorched more than 40,600 acres (about 164 square km).

So, when will these fires end, and what do firefighters need to stop them?

WHAT ROLES DO WIND AND WEATHER PLAY?

It is difficult to determine when the fires will be contained. The main variables are wind and rain or the lack thereof.

"The weather plays a driving factor in all this because they've been in critical fire behavior for so long," said Joe Ten Eyck, the wildfire/urban-interface fire programs coordinator for the International Association of Fire Fighters.

Currently, the outlook is not encouraging. Dry conditions and strong winds are expected to persist, making the next few days critical. The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) predicts cooler temperatures toward the end of the week, with a slight chance of rain early next week, but no significant precipitation in the near term.

While the Santa Ana winds briefly eased over the weekend, they are expected to intensify again, possibly fueling rapid fire spread and erratic behavior.

If the winds shift toward the coast, they could help contain the Palisades Fire by pushing it back onto already burned areas. However, strong winds also risk reigniting the fires before conditions improve later in the week.

"We need Mother Nature to give us a break," Deputy Chief Brice Bennett of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) told CNN Sunday. "We have the firefighters, we have the water, we need the time."

HOW LONG WILL RECOVERY TAKE?

Even when the flames are put out, recovery will be a lengthy and complex process. In just the first two weeks of 2025, more than 100 wildfires have scorched nearly 40,000 acres in California, far exceeding the five-year average of 46 fires and 13 acres.

Cal Fire noted the massive increases and emphasized the importance of being prepared. "Now more than ever, it's critical to harden your home against wildfires and create defensible space around your property."

Homeowners are urged to clear dry vegetation, create defensible space and use fire-resistant materials to protect their properties.

Up to 200,000 people have been displaced by the fires. As of Wednesday, some 82,400 residents were under evacuation orders and another 90,400 faced evacuation warnings, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has described the recovery effort as a "herculean task." Debris removal from affected homes is expected to take six to nine months, with challenges like toxic waste cleanup and coordinating rebuilding efforts.

ARE WILDFIRES BECOMING MORE FREQUENT?

The increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires are part of a larger trend tied to human-caused climate change. Extreme weather events like wildfires are becoming more common, destructive and deadly.

Los Angeles County, ranked as the most disaster-prone region in the United States, has taken steps to create climate-resilient communities and infrastructure. However, as wildfires grow more severe, firefighters face mounting challenges in preventing new fires and mitigating damage.

Experts acknowledge that climate change is making such disasters harder to control. The NWS has warned about the dangerous combination of dry winds and drought conditions, noting that any new fire could spread rapidly.

As wildfires become a more persistent threat, questions about the region's ability to recover and prepare for a warming world loom large. The dual challenge of adapting to climate change while addressing immediate recovery efforts underscores the urgency of long-term solutions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)