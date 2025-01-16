China sees favorable conditions for foreign trade development in 2025: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 10:46, January 16, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- There are still many favorable conditions for China's development of foreign trade in 2025 despite external challenges, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Wednesday.

MOC official Meng Yue said at a press conference that the global economy and trade are recovering, and the World Trade Organization expected the global trade in goods to grow by 3 percent this year.

Meanwhile, the Chinese economy has continued to recover, and the combination of macro policies has continued to have an effect, effectively boosting social confidence, Meng said.

The accelerated pace of green and digital transformation has injected new impetus into the development of foreign trade, while China's policies aimed at stabilizing foreign trade will provide enterprises greater support to innovate, upgrade, and expand the international market, he added.

The official said that China's higher-level opening-up and ultra-large market also offered more opportunities for global commodities.

In 2025, China will continue to expand high-standard opening up, implement policies aimed at promoting the stable growth of foreign trade, nurture new engines for foreign trade growth, improve services for enterprises, and expand imports to meet people's needs and share China's opportunities with the world, Meng added.

