Automation revolutionizing express package sorting

(People's Daily App) 16:54, January 10, 2025

Automated sorting is transforming the express delivery industry, combining efficiency and precision. Using intelligent scanning systems, goods are quickly identified, while robotic arms swiftly pick and accurately place parcels. This technology handles large volumes of packages with far greater accuracy than manual labor, boosting the efficiency of express sorting.

