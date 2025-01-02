Home>>
China sees double-digit increase in cross-border trips on Jan. 1
(Xinhua) 11:10, January 02, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's border-check agencies saw over 1.8 million inbound and outbound trips during the New Year holiday on Wednesday, marking a 13.7 year-on-year increase, according to the National Immigration Administration (NIA).
Of these trips, 869,000 were made by Chinese mainland residents, up 11.1 percent year on year; 749,000 were made by residents from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, up 12.8 percent; and 185,000 were made by foreigners, up 33.6 percent, data from the NIA showed Thursday.
Border inspection agencies checked 67,000 vehicles, including ships, trains and automobiles on Wednesday, representing a year-on-year increase of 14.7 percent, the NIA said.
