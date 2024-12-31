Xinhua pictures of the year 2024: Leading China

Xinhua) 19:20, December 31, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with a farmer in a greenhouse while learning about the recovery of farming activities after last year's floods in a village of Xinkou Town in Xiqing District of north China's Tianjin Municipality, Feb. 1, 2024. Xi visited people in the northern city of Tianjin ahead of the Spring Festival and made an inspection tour in Tianjin from Feb. 1 to 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extends Spring Festival greetings to Chinese people of all ethnic groups, compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and overseas Chinese while visiting an ancient cultural street in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Feb. 1, 2024. Xi visited people in the northern city of Tianjin ahead of the Spring Festival and made an inspection tour in Tianjin from Feb. 1 to 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspects spring farming and its preparation work while visiting Gangzhongping Village of Xiejiapu Town, Dingcheng District, Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 19, 2024. Xi made an inspection tour in Hunan from March 18 to 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with representatives from American business, strategic and academic communities at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, communicates with the children at the site as he attends a voluntary tree planting activity in a forest park in Tongzhou District in Beijing, capital of China, April 3, 2024. Xi and other leaders, including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, and Han Zheng, arrived at the site in the morning on April 3, 2024 and planted trees with local people. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits an international logistics hub park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 22, 2024. Xi inspected Chongqing from April 22 to 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcome ceremony held by French President Emmanuel Macron during a state visit to France, in Paris, France, May 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Xi's wife Peng Liyuan, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron sit next to the window and have strategic communication on a number of important issues critical to the world in a relaxing and cordial atmosphere at L'Etape du Berger, which is located at Col du Tourmalet in Hautes-Pyrenees Department of France, May 7, 2024. Xi arrived in Tarbes, Hautes-Pyrenees Department of France on May 7, 2024, as part of his state visit to the European country. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

In this combo photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, accompanied by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, is greeted by thousands of Serbians in Belgrade, Serbia, May 8, 2024. Xi and Vucic held talks in Belgrade on May 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen, Ding Haitao)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a restrictive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Zhongnanhai in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits Rizhao Port in east China's Shandong Province, May 22, 2024. Xi made an inspection tour in Shandong from May 22 to 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Tunisian President Kais Saied at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People before their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. Xi held talks with Saied in Beijing on May 31, 2024. Saied, who was in China on a state visit, attended the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

In this combo photo, six Kazakh fighter jets paint the sky with colored smoke trails of red and yellow, colors of the Chinese national flag, while flying over the Kazakh presidential palace to welcome visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Astana, Kazakhstan, July 3, 2024. Xi, who was on a state visit to Kazakhstan, held talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the presidential palace in Astana on July 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu, Wang Jianhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping poses for a group photo with leaders attending the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana, Kazakhstan, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, July 5, 2024. Xi awarded Rahmon the Friendship Medal of the People's Republic of China at the presidential palace in Dushanbe on July 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi attend the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China. The plenary session was held from July 15 to 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Li Xi and Han Zheng meet with China's Olympic delegation for Paris 2024 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and foreign leaders gather for group photos prior to the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. Xi attended the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the FOCAC and delivered a keynote speech. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and foreign leaders arrive to attend the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. Xi delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez take a walk in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 9, 2024. Xi met with Sanchez, who was on an official visit to China, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Sept. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits Baoji Bronze Ware Museum in Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 10, 2024, on his way to neighboring Gansu Province for an inspection tour. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspects a section of the Yellow River near the Zhongshan Bridge in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 11, 2024. Xi made an inspection tour in Gansu from Sept. 10 to 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, walks into the venue of a presentation ceremony for national medals and national honorary titles of the People's Republic of China with the recipients at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about the sale of dried seafood and the fishing harvest at Aojiao Village of Dongshan County in the city of Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 15, 2024. Xi made an inspection tour in the coastal province from Oct. 15 to 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with officers and soldiers of a brigade while examining its training in operating the arms on Oct. 17, 2024. Xi inspected a brigade of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Rocket Force on Oct. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, exchanges views with researchers and corporate leaders while visiting the Hefei Binhu Science City in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 17, 2024. Xi made an inspection tour in Anhui from Oct. 17 to 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping poses for a group photo with other leaders and representatives attending the "BRICS Plus" leaders' dialogue in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 24, 2024. Xi delivered an important speech titled "Combining the Great Strength of the Global South to Build Together a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind" at the dialogue. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a vegetable farm in Panjiawan Town of Jiayu County in Xianning, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 5, 2024. Xi made an inspection tour in Hubei from Nov. 4 to 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

This combo photo shows Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Peruvian counterpart, Dina Boluarte, attending the opening ceremony of the Chancay Port via video link in Lima, Peru, Nov. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi, Li Mengxin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers an important speech under the title "Shouldering Responsibility to Our Times and Jointly Promoting Asia-Pacific Development" at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting at the Lima Convention Center in Lima, Peru, Nov. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders attending the 19th G20 Summit pose for a group photo for the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty initiated by Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 18, 2024. Xi attended the G20 Summit here on Nov. 18, 2024. The Rio Summit this year chose the theme "Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet," and decided to establish a Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to the participants at a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, at the Macao East Asian Games Dome in Macao, south China, Dec. 20, 2024. Xi delivered a speech at the events on Dec. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, reviews the troops during his inspection of the Chinese People's Liberation Army garrison stationed in the Macao Special Administrative Region, south China, Dec. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)