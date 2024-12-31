Xi: China's economy on an upward trajectory

Xinhua) December 31, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's economy has rebounded and is on an upward trajectory, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

In his 2025 New Year message, Xi said the country has proactively responded to the impacts of the changing environment at home and abroad, and has adopted a full range of policies to make solid gains in pursuing high-quality development in the past year.

China's GDP is expected to pass the 130-trillion-yuan (about 18.08 trillion U.S. dollars) mark in 2024, he said, adding that the grain output has surpassed 700 million tonnes.

