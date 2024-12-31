Yearender: Visa-free policies brings more tourists to China

HARBIN, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Pauline from New Zealand stood mesmerized by the ice castles and lifelike Asian landmarks, all aglow in neon lights under the crisp winter sky of Harbin, northeast China. "It is so colorful," she whispered.

For Pauline, who prefers to go by her given name, this is her first trip to China. Located at a latitude similar to Wakkanai, Hokkaido, Harbin is the third stop on her journey, following Beijing and Shanghai.

Pauline, like many others, set foot in China for the first time. Whether it's experiencing the attire and recreations of ancient Kaifeng or marveling at the towering natural pillars in Zhangjiajie that inspired the movie Avatar, the excitement of these travelers is unmistakable.

Thanks to a flurry of policy changes after the pandemic, exploring China is now easier than ever before. China has expanded unilateral visa-free access for travelers from 38 countries, allowing stays of up to 30 days. Pauline benefited from this policy.

In the latest policy update announced on Dec. 17, China introduced more ports for visa-free transit. Moreover, travelers can now hop between multiple destinations within a single itinerary.

Wang Huiyao, founder of the Center for China and Globalization, an independent think tank in Beijing, described these changes as "the largest visa liberalization since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949."

He noted that protectionism is creating walls between countries at a time when the world needs more bridges. "By welcoming more visitors, Beijing is choosing engagement over isolation."

Applause has flooded in across platforms like YouTube, TikTok and X. Many vloggers expressed amazement at the country's economic success, law and order, modern transport systems, efficient mobile networks, and the country's stunning and diverse landscapes.

In a YouTube video published in June, an American couple shared their impression of Beijing, saying it defied all their expectations of a noisy, traffic-clogged metropolis. "It's been the complete opposite," they said. "Everything is quiet, the cars are electric, and there's so much nature."

Statistics reveal that between January and November, foreign nationals made over 29.2 million entries to China, an increase of 86.2 percent year on year, with approximately 60 percent benefiting from the expanded visa-waiver program.

A TWO-WAY EMBRACE

The desire for connection has proven to be mutual, and perhaps even more fervent in the wake of the pandemic. After a long break, more Chinese travelers are once again travelling across the globe, eager to expand their horizons.

Wang Lin from Hangzhou, east China, savored the fresh air of the bustling Strait of Malacca as he strolled through the historical lanes of Malaysia.

"I learned about Zheng He's voyages in school," Wang told Xinhua at the Cheng Ho Cultural Museum. "It planted a seed in my heart to visit and see this place for myself." Zheng, a famous Chinese navigator known as Cheng Ho in Malay, visited Malacca five times during his seven maritime expeditions in the 15th century.

Thanks to the visa exemption introduced in December 2023, Wang was able to fulfill his childhood dream. "When the stories from the history books come to life before my eyes, I deeply feel that such exchanges, like a bond, can foster connection and understanding."

China has mutual comprehensive visa exemption arrangements with 26 countries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

While policies may not always be reciprocal, goodwill often is. Following China's unilateral visa exemption, countries like Singapore and France have acted in kind by relaxing their entry requirements for Chinese travelers. As the generation MZ from the Republic of Korea flock to Chinese cities like Shanghai and Qingdao for getaways under a visa-free arrangement launched in November, their government plans similar measures for Chinese tour groups.

Outbound tourism in China is rapidly recovering in 2024. The rising interest in overseas travel among residents from smaller cities, in particular, signals both their growing spending power and the potential of the Chinese market.

While short-haul destinations in Southeast and East Asia remain popular, Chinese travelers are venturing further afield -- from hiking Tasman Glacier in New Zealand to driving through Namibia's wild landscapes, and wandering Hungary's Castle Hill.

Dai Bin, president of the China Tourism Academy, noted that Chinese travelers today are more willing to pay for quality experiences, as they favor nicer hotels, finer cuisine, museums, art galleries, and the charm of small, heartwarming moments on their trips abroad. The UN Tourism Organization reports China reclaimed its position as the top spender on international travel in 2023.

GREATER CONNECTION

"Above scenery lies life," said Dai. Chinese and foreign tourists are increasingly stepping into each other's everyday lives. While more globetrotters are exploring unconventional destinations like wet markets in Shanghai, many Chinese tourists are opting to travel to rural Kenya to explore local life and traditions.

"The power of travel lies in its ability to break down barriers," said Steven Back, a Hungarian museum professional who lives in Shanghai.

Hungary was brought into the visa-free scheme in March. This has made it easier for his family to visit him.

These policy shifts send a strong message of openness, inclusiveness and cooperation. In 2025, international flights to Shanghai are expected to increase while flights to New York could see a decline, with passenger demand expected to be strongest in the Asia-Pacific region, according to an article on aviation industry carried by Bloomberg in November.

Phichaya Panjama, who arrived in Harbin on Dec. 25 from tropical Thailand, gasped in front of an ice sculpture that towers 21.5 meters high and spans around 1,000 square meters. This incredible structure is a replica of the Grand Palace, the quintessence of Thai architecture, painting, sculpture and decoration.

Sparkling under the sun, each and every line and angle of the masterpiece reflects the dedication of the craftsmen, who skillfully express Thailand's rich history through ice and snow artistry.

"Unlike the golden palace back in my home country, this one is crystal -- pure and dreamlike," Phichaya said as she explored the Ice and Snow World.

With the Asian Winter Games set to begin in Harbin in February, the city has built ice landmarks representing the 45 members of the Olympic Council of Asia, all as part of the celebrations within the 1-million-square-meter theme park.

Phichaya was reluctant to leave. "I can truly feel China's respect for different cultures, and I'm really looking forward to the success of the Asian Winter Games."

