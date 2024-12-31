Home>>
Tesla's Shanghai megafactory kicks off trial production
(Xinhua) 14:14, December 31, 2024
SHANGHAI, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- U.S. carmaker Tesla's megafactory in Shanghai has kicked off trial production, according to Tesla China on Tuesday.
