China releases first report on scientific research in space station

Xinhua) 08:21, December 31, 2024

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Dec. 17, 2024 shows Shenzhou-19 astronaut Cai Xuzhe (above) and Song Lingdong (below) working outside and inside the airlock cabin of China's orbiting space station. (Xinhua/Li Jie)

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- China has released its first report detailing the progress made in scientific research and applications related to the country's space station over the past two years.

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), which compiled the report to "mark the two-year anniversary of the space station's full establishment," said that the report will be released annually based on the progress of ongoing space missions.

The report, released Monday, focuses on areas such as space life and human research, microgravity physical sciences, and new space technologies and applications.

It highlights 34 representative scientific research and application results selected from previously returned samples, research data, in-orbit experiments, and notable progress in scientific and application projects, as well as various science promotion activities, showcasing China's capabilities and innovative spirit in the field of space technology, according to the CMSA.

Of the representative results, 13 are related to space life and human research, 12 are related to microgravity physical science research, and nine are related to new space technology and application research.

Researchers examine space station experimental samples brought back by the Shenzhou-18 spacecraft at the Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilization under the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 4, 2024. (Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilization under the Chinese Academy of Sciences/Handout via Xinhua)

The initial batch of space science experiments, application projects, and technology testing aboard the space station has progressed smoothly, yielding important results, the CMSA noted.

As of Dec. 1, a total of 181 scientific and application projects have been carried out in orbit, with nearly two tonnes of scientific materials delivered and close to 100 types of experimental samples returned, generating over 300 terabytes of scientific data.

Notable achievements include the world's first rice and ratoon rice germplasm resources developed in space, and the first human embryonic stem cells differentiated into hematopoietic stem/precursor cells in space.

China's space station entered its application and development stage on Dec. 31, 2022. Currently, it is operating stably and demonstrating significant efficacy, according to the CMSA.

Over the past two years, China has organized four crewed flights, three cargo resupply missions and four spacecraft return tasks. Five astronaut crews, totaling 15 astronauts, have undertaken lengthy stays in orbit, completing 10 extravehicular activities and multiple payload operations outside the capsule.

Multiple extravehicular maintenance missions have also been carried out, including one mission that set a world record for the duration of a single extravehicular activity in space.

China has completed the selection of its fourth group of astronaut candidates, which includes two payload experts from Hong Kong and Macao, and begun developing a low-cost cargo transportation system.

These results are the contributions of 63 scientific research teams across the country, which have collectively published more than 500 high-level SCI papers and obtained over 150 patents.

The CMSA report noted that plans for the space station, which it envisions as a national space laboratory, include more than 1,000 research projects to be carried out over the next 10 to 15 years. These projects will promote scientific outreach and international cooperation, while fostering collaboration among high-level scientific teams both domestically and globally.

