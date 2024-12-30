China's independently-developed deep-sea scientific research, archaeological vessel officially commissioned in Sanya

December 30, 2024

This photo taken on Dec. 29, 2024 shows the multi-purpose deep-sea scientific exploration and archaeological vessel, Tan Suo San Hao, or Exploration No. 3. Tan Suo San Hao on Sunday arrived at a port in Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, and was officially commissioned here.

The 104-meter-long self-developed and built vessel has a displacement of around 10,000 tonnes, an endurance of 15,000 nautical miles and a crew capacity of 80. It is equipped with two-direction ice-breaking capabilities at both the bow and stern. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

