Quantum tech, embodied AI, biomanufacturing -- China doubles down on emerging industries

Xinhua) 09:52, December 28, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has unveiled plans to accelerate the development of emerging and future industries in 2025, with a particular focus on quantum technology, biomanufacturing and embodied artificial intelligence.

At a national work conference held in Beijing on Thursday and Friday, the ministry announced its intention to implement a dedicated action plan to foster emerging industries and create new economic drivers.

This strategic initiative will include an open competition for innovation tasks in future industries alongside formulating and introducing policies to promote innovative development in emerging fields.

The MIIT initiative aligns closely with decisions made at the tone-setting Central Economic Work Conference in early December. The conference emphasized the importance of developing new quality productive forces through scientific and technological innovation and building a modernized industrial system.

China's commitment to nurturing industries of the future and boosting its strategic scientific and technological strength was clearly articulated at the conference.

Among the highlighted sectors, the quantum technology industry stands out, encompassing three major areas: quantum computing, quantum communication and quantum measurement.

China's prowess in this field is evident. Pan Jianwei, a renowned Chinese quantum physicist and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, highlighted the country's leading international position in quantum communication and its top-tier ranking in quantum computing.

A recent breakthrough by Pan's team showcased the "Zuchongzhi 3.0" superconducting quantum processor, which outperforms the world's fastest supercomputer by an astronomical margin. The processor, named after a famous mathematician and astronomer in ancient China, is capable of handling certain computational tasks 1,000 trillion times faster than the leading supercomputers in the world.

In the realm of AI, the ministry is set to implement an "AI Plus Manufacturing" initiative. This program will focus on developing and applying general-purpose and industry-specific large language models in key manufacturing scenarios.

Additionally, efforts will be made to promote end-to-end technological breakthroughs in basic and industrial software, accelerating their practical applications and expediting the development of an advanced computing industry ecosystem.

The MIIT considers embodied AI, which focuses on integrating intelligence into physical systems or bodies, a priority. Previously disclosed plans show that China aims to establish a preliminary innovation system for humanoid robots by 2025, with plans to have a secure, reliable industrial and supply chain system by 2027.

Biomanufacturing, another key strategic emerging industry, is poised for significant growth. This field, which utilizes biological processes to synthesize or process products, offers sustainable alternatives to traditional manufacturing methods across various sectors.

China's rapid advancement in industrial biotechnology is evident in its leading global position in publications and patent applications across key segments. The country's rich resources and comprehensive bio-industrial system continue to attract substantial investments, with nearly 30 billion yuan (about 4.17 billion U.S. dollars) invested in the biomanufacturing industry this year alone.

Beyond these future industries, the MIIT also focuses on modernizing traditional sectors. The ministry plans to launch an initiative to upgrade traditional industries through improved standards, aiming to enhance the quality and competitiveness of China's manufacturing base.

Digital transformation remains a key priority, with plans to accelerate the digital upgrade of industrial enterprises and build 200 high-standard digital industrial parks over the next three years.

Furthermore, the MIIT plans to expand the application of the country's home-grown BeiDou navigation satellite system and develop low-altitude information infrastructure where appropriate. The ministry has also set an ambitious target of building more 5G base stations next year to bring the country's total to over 4.5 million, underscoring China's commitment to advanced digital infrastructure.

