China's AI self-study rooms gain attention, spark mixed reactions

15:29, December 25, 2024 By Shen Sheng ( Global Times

A student uses a learning device at an AI self-study room in Beijing's Fengtai District in December 2024. (Photo/Courtesy of an interviewee who requested anonymity)

Under the "AI" concept, a new business model in the education industry - "AI self-study rooms" - has recently emerged in China and is attracting increasing attention and sparking mixed reactions.

Compared to traditional self-study rooms, AI self-study rooms offer a tablet computer (learning device) for each desk. The tablet handles the teaching and exercises for each student.

"AI self-study rooms integrate AI learning devices, study supervisors, and a conducive environment. Students use AI-powered devices to practice, supervisors ensure discipline, and the quiet environment fosters focus," the manager of an AI self-study room surnamed Huang told the Global Times on Tuesday.

Huang operates an AI self-study room in an office building in Beijing's Fengtai District. Inside the study room, rows of standard square desks are equipped with AI learning devices resembling tablets, the Global Times reporter saw.

In AI self-study rooms, students use devices for online courses and exercises, while supervisors leverage AI to identify knowledge gaps and create personalized study plans. The rooms also provide real-time learning reports for parents to track progress, Huang said.

This new model has sparked mixed opinions. Some see them as gimmicks, as they feel the learning devices in the study rooms are not truly AI. Others highlight their benefits in enhancing learning efficiency, quality, and resource equity.

A parent told the Global Times that AI learning devices are more interactive than regular online courses, analyzing performance and recommending suitably challenging questions to meet specific learning goals.

A manager of an AI self-study room in a third-tier city told the Global Times that AI helps to solve the problem of unequal distribution of educational resources.

When asked about the cost of using the AI self-study room, Huang said that it costs 3,000 yuan ($411) per month for access to the study room during weekdays. On weekends, studying here costs additional charges, with a rate of 200 yuan for every two hours.

"Hiring a teacher for personalized tutoring costs 500 yuan for a two-hour session, much more expensive than using an AI learning device," a parent from Yangzhou city, in East China's Jiangsu Province, told the Global Times.

The rise of the AI-assisted learning model enhances learning efficiency, addresses unequal resource distribution by breaking regional barriers, and offers personalized solutions, enabling remote students to access quality education. Despite debates, ongoing technological advances and broader applications will make AI-assisted learning increasingly vital to future education, Wang Peng, an associate research fellow at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

According to China News Weekly, experts affirm AI's positive role in education but note that AI self-study rooms, as an emerging industry, face challenges like low integration and inconsistent quality, which has fueled debate.

Some students told the Global Times that certain AI learning devices are not intelligent enough, often making errors or misinterpretations. China Youth Daily reported that some devices are simply app bundles using AI as a gimmick, failing to personalize teaching or move beyond rote practice. Slow updates and rigid question banks further lead to mistakes, potentially misleading students.

At the same time, the innovative operational model of AI self-study rooms creates ambiguities in regulatory oversight. Although some projects have passed reviews and continue operations, the industry's growth will require regulatory authorities to further clarify relevant guidelines, according to Science and Technology Daily.

"Future regulations must set standards for technologies, educational principles, and market operations, requiring collaboration between software engineers and educators. Models must undergo large-scale testing, evidence-based trials, and third-party accreditation before implementation," said Professor Huang Changqin, Director of the Zhejiang Key Laboratory of Intelligent Educational Technology and Applications.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)