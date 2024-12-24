Robust inter-regional trips, cargo outputs highlight China's economic vitality

Xinhua) 10:17, December 24, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China is expected to witness a surge in inter-regional trips and cargo throughput at its ports in 2024, signaling stronger economic vitality as the nation's economic recovery is well on track, the Ministry of Transport said on Monday.

According to the ministry, approximately 64.5 billion inter-regional trips are projected for 2024, marking an increase of around 5.2 percent compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, cargo throughput at the country's ports from January to December is anticipated to rise by about 3.4 percent year on year to some 17.5 billion tonnes. Notably, foreign trade cargo throughput at ports is forecast to jump by about 7 percent year on year.

Detailed data further underscored this momentum. The daily railway passenger trips hit a record 21.45 million, while air passenger volume surpassed 700 million for the first time, demonstrating robust growth in transportation demand.

This massive movement of people and goods would not be possible without substantial infrastructure improvements. The ministry data showed that fixed-asset investment in the transport sector is estimated to reach 3.8 trillion yuan (about 528.73 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024.

China's railway network now spans 160,000 km, including 46,000 km of high-speed rail, providing a solid foundation for the country's economic and logistical resilience.

