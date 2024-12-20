Inviting public opinions for 2025 China’s Government Work Report

english.www.gov.cn) 12:42, December 20, 2024

The Chinese government website launched the online initiative, Share Your Views on 2025 China's Government Work Report, on Dec 20, 2024. The initiative, supported by people.com.cn, xinhuanet.com, chinadaily.com.cn, chinanews.com, and official websites of local governments and related departments, aims to solicit public opinions and suggestions on government work. It will run through to the annual sessions of the national legislature and the national political advisory body in 2025.

It covers 11 topics, including China's business environment, economy and trade, finance, innovation and digitalization, work in China and travel in China. Suggestions can be submitted via english.www.gov.cn, its app and participating websites and platforms, and will be forwarded to the draft team of the Government Work Report and relevant departments for further consideration.

