Chinese premier vows to further improve gov't conduct

Xinhua) 12:15, March 13, 2023

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday pledged further efforts to improve the conduct of the government and vowed zero-tolerance for corruption.

Li outlined four priorities on improving government efficiency and conduct at a press conference, including promoting the practice of research and studies, steadily advancing law-based government administration, exploring innovative ways in performing its duties, and upholding the principle of integrity.

Government officials at all levels will be encouraged to engage more with local communities to learn about what the people need and seek their opinions on the work of the government, Li said.

"They need to learn from the people, take people as their teachers, and help the people at the grassroots solve more actual problems," he said.

Highlighting the importance of exercising law-based government administration, Li said the government must act within the confines of law, and all government conducts must be based on solid legal grounds.

Government departments at all levels and civil servants must be conscious of the duty to serve the people and promote the country's development, Li said.

When dealing with matters concerning administrative examination and approval, relevant government departments should not just set up roadblocks but also need to put up road signs, he said.

Li voiced firm opposition to pointless formalities and bureaucratism in all forms, saying that the government must be creative in performing its duties.

"All government officials must subject themselves to supervision and truly meet the requirements of being loyal, upright, and responsible," Li said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)