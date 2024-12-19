China firmly opposes EU adding Chinese individuals, entities on sanctions list against Russia

Xinhua) 13:29, December 19, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China deplores and firmly opposes the European Union (EU) adding Chinese individuals and entities on the "fully-fledged listings" in its 15th sanctions package against Russia, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Noting that the EU turned a deaf ear to China's repeated representations and oppositions and acted willfully, the spokesperson said China has always opposed unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or authorization of the United Nations Security Council.

The spokesperson noted that the European side's actions are contrary to the consensus reached by Chinese and European leaders, negatively impacting China-EU economic and trade relations.

China urges the European side to act in line with maintaining the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership and safeguarding the stability of the global industrial and supply chains, immediately halt its erroneous practice of blacklisting Chinese companies, and stop harming the legitimate interests of Chinese enterprises.

China will take necessary measures to resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the spokesperson said.

