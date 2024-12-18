Instrument performers interpret "Song of the Seven Sons" in a traditional Chinese folk music style

People's Daily Online) 16:56, December 18, 2024

"Do you know Macao has never been my real name? I have been away from you for too long, Mother…"

With the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland approaching, three musicians from the Bank of China Macao Youth Association Chinese Orchestra performed the classic song "Song of the Seven Sons", featuring the erhu, pipa, and guzheng. They expressed their blessings for Macao's bright future, as well as wishes for the prosperity and strength of the motherland.

